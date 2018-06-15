Infiltration foiled on Gaza border

IDF captures Gazan attempting to infiltrate into Israel from Gaza as riots heat up on border.

Thousands of Arab rioters have gathered along the Israel-Gaza border Friday morning, with major clashes expected later today between Gazans attempting to breach the security fence and Israeli security forces.

As rioters gathered on the border, one Gazan attempted to infiltrate into Israeli territory. Israeli soldiers apprehended the suspect, who apparently was not armed at the time of the attempted infiltration.

The suspect has been transferred for interrogation.

The IDF has deployed extra forces to the Gaza border area ahead of Friday’s riots, which are expected to include a large number of attacks by terrorists using incendiary balloons and “terror kites”.

Yesterday, a group calling itself the 'kite-builder's unit' vowed to launch 5,000 kites and helium balloons attached to incendiary devices at Israel during today's protests at the Gaza border. The threat was made in honor of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which marks the end of the month of Ramadan, which is celebrated today.

Also on Thursday, Israeli aircraft fired warning shots at a group of terrorists launching incendiary balloons towards Israeli territory, and hit terrorist infrastructure used to prepare the incendiary balloons and kites.

“Using aircraft, the IDF hit [terrorist] infrastructure which had been used by a terror cell for preparing incendiary balloons in the southern Strip,” an army spokesperson said. “The IDF views the use of incendiary balloons and explosive kites very seriously, and will take steps to prevent their use.”