Yeshiva student in serious condition after Catskills crash

Car flips over in Catskills, injuring students from Satmar yeshiva. One student in serious condition.

A yeshiva student was seriously injured after the car he was driving in flipped over in a traffic accident near the Catskills in New York.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. in Monticello, New York Thursday afternoon, Yeshiva World News reported, when a car carrying several yeshiva students crashed, causing the vehicle to flip over.

Three yeshiva students who were inside the car at the time of the accident suffered injuries and were evacuated to a local hospital in stable condition.

Catskills Hatzolah emergency first responders were called to the scene and treated the three victims before evacuating them to Catksill Regional Medical Center.

One student was later listed in serious condition, and was airlifted to Westchester Trauma Center for emergency surgery Thursday night.

The three students have been identified as students at the Satmar Yeshiva Gedolah in Kiryas Joel.