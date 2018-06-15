'From bitterness comes sweetness'

Yuli Edelstein visits new town for evacuees of Amona, promises that if the Regulation Law is annulled, the Overrule Clause will be enacted.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein toured the Jewish communities of Binyamin in Samaria Thursday. His visit began in Amichai, the community built for the former residents of Amona.

Edelstein met with the leaders of the community for a long conversation. "As I said in Netiv Ha'avot, sweetness can come out of bitterness. They tried to evacuate a few houses, and they received a strong, established settlement" in its place, he said.

He promised that " if the High Court of Justice disqualifies the Regulation Law, we will pass the Overrule Clause.

uring the visit, the Speaker of the Knesset also visited the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, which is expected to be evacuated according to a Supreme Court ruling.

"It's a shame that the European Union is investing European taxpayers' money in building structures in illegal villages," said Edelstein, adding, "I told the EU's foreign minister, Federica Mogherini, 'if you coordinate the investments with the Israeli government, it may benefit you as well,'" Edelstein concluded.