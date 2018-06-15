Knesset Speaker in Amichai: There's always a silver lining

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Thursday visited the Jewish communities in the Binyamin region and began his visit in the community of Amichai, which was built for the residents of Amona who were evicted from their homes a year ago.

"As I said in Netiv Ha’avot, every cloud has a silver lining. They tried to evacuate a few houses, and in turn they received a strong built community,” Edelstein told the residents.

He promised that "if the Supreme Court disqualifies the ‘regulation law’, we will work to approve the ‘overrule clause.’”

During the visit, the Knesset Speaker also visited the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, which is expected to be evacuated in accordance to a Supreme Court ruling.

The illegal community, which lies entirely in Area C under full Israeli control, was established without any building permits. The encampment is located in the strategically important E-1 area between Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim, one of the largest Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

The European Union has in the past financed the construction of illegal Arab encampments in Judea and Samaria, and condemned Israel for the demolition of EU-backed illegal structures.

"It's a shame that the European Union invests European taxpayers' money in building structures in illegal villages," said Edelstein, adding, "I told the EU's foreign minister, Federica Mogherini, ‘If you coordinate the investment with the Israeli government, it may also have some benefit.’”