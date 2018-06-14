'Finance Minister harming National Service to save money'

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel, who is in charge of the National Service Administration, admitted that he was surprised by the appeal filed on behalf of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon against the National Service Law.

"There is a professional and principled debate here that we are not going to give up, because since we did not reach agreements, there was no choice but to submit the bill of MK Bezalel Smotrich. The law went to the ministerial committee, and then it turned out to my astonishment that the Finance Ministry's legal adviser submitted an appeal that he had prepared in advance without entering into a discussion with us," Minister Ariel told Arutz Sheva.

"We told him that we are proposing to hold another discussion with the Accountant General and reach an understanding, but they did not agree and filed the appeal," he added.

"Unfortunately, this has deteriorated to a place that was unnecessary. I think that if we sit down, we can find the right path that will benefit the daughters of the National Service."

He said that the Treasury should not save a body like the National Service. "We are in a situation where we have a professional argument with the Accountant General and his people, when in fact they tell us that there is one big tender, and we say that the National Service girls are not like pencils, chairs or tables that can be bought by the kilo. This is our human capital and the most precious thing we have and can help in many areas such as welfare, education and security."

"The Education Ministry, which is the largest employer of National Service girls, has its own requirements. It tests the girls and adapts them according to its tasks. The police need girls who are fit for other challenges, and so on. This is an attempt by the Finance Ministry to save money. National Service cannot be harmed," said Ariel.

He added that the political struggle would continue as long as the parties failed to reach an agreement. t "I hope that Minister Bennett, Minister Kahlon and myself will reach an understanding and solve the problem, and we do not intend to give up on this matter."

Minister Ariel also said that he finds it difficult to understand the Finance Ministry's position: "Most of the national service is in the periphery, in the most important places, and we are making an effort to strengthen the force rather than weaken it."