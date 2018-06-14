IDF to add incendiary kites to official weapons list?

IDF weighs adding terror kites to list of weapons, allowing soldiers to fire at terrorists preparing them.

The IDF is considering options for how to legally and directly attack cells of terrorists who send incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory.

One of the options is to declare the kites - which can reach up to 25 miles from the border and are equipped with explosives - to be weapons like any other.

Such a move would allow the IAF to fire directly at the terrorists preparing the kites and balloons.

Meanwhile, a group of Gazans has promised to launch 5,000 incendiary kites into Israel on Friday.

On Thursday, the IDF fired a warning shot at a group of terrorists as they prepared to launch a helium balloon carrying flammable material into southern Israel. In that incident, a military aircraft fired on the cell Thursday afternoon in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF also said it later carried out an airstrike in the area on what it called "infrastructure" used to prepare the balloons and kites.

Over 25,000 dunams (6177.6 acres) of Israeli land - mostly forests and agricultural fields - have been scorched by the terror kites, while the perpetrators have gone unpunished.