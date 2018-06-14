5-year-old dies after pool accident

Child from Beit El hospitalized after nearly downing last week passes away. Funeral to take place Friday.

A five-year-old boy from Beit El died Thursday after nearly drowning in a private pool in Har Shmuel last Friday.

The child, Netanel Haim Shalev, had been in critical condition ever since the incident.

His funeral will take place tomorrow (Friday) at noon in the Beit El Shem Yitman cemetery.

Netanel's father is a well-known educator in Beit El and a senior member of the town council.

Last Friday, Netanel nearly drowned in a pool in Har Shmuel in Samaria. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics performed resuscitation efforts and evacuated the child to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, when he was anesthetized and put on artificial respiration.

MDA paramedic Yonatan Cohen stated: "When we arrived at the house they led us to the yard. Near the pool, a 5-year-old boy lay unconscious with no pulse and no breath. We gave him medical treatment and resuscitated him. He was evacuated to the intensive care unit of the MDA while continuing life-saving medical treatment to Hadassah's Mount Scopus Hospital when he was in critical condition."