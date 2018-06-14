Will Prince William visit the Western Wall?

Western Wall rabbi says he was asked to investigate possibility of Prince William visiting the Western Wall.

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich on Thursday said Prince William may visit the Western Wall during his upcoming visit to Israel.

Speaking with political writers, Rabbi Rabinovich said he had been asked by Britain to investigate whether such a visit is possible.

"There's almost no official visit during which someone visits the Old City but does not visit the Western Wall," Rabbi Rabinovich said. "It basically never happens."

"To me, it's more important that a Jewish boy from Britain will come and connect to this place, and become part of the chain of generations of Jews [who have visited], than that four princes should visit. And I very much respect the prince."

The British embassy in Israel has said that they have no further information about Prince William's visit, other than what was publicized earlier this week.