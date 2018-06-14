Rabbinic solution to 'seclusion' problem: Security cameras

Shoham's Rabbi David Stav, who also serves as chairman of the Tzohar organization, ruled that one way to avoid seclusion with a member of the opposite gender is through the use of security cameras.

The ruling, which was put out by Rabbi Stav and his son Rabbi Avraham Stav, discussed situations in which a family member needs a caretaker, and the caretakers available are of the opposite gender.

According to Jewish tradition, a man and a woman who are neither related nor married to one another may not be alone in a room together under ordinary circumstances, a concept known as the prohibition of "yihud" (seclusion).

Under Rabbi Stav's ruling, one possible solution in the case of caretakers would be too affix security cameras in the relative's home, or to give a third person keys to the home, and tell him to walk in whenever he wants.

It also states that it is preferable to have a third person present, even if that person is paralyzed or ill, as long as s/he is still cognizant of what happens around them. However, if this is not possible, it is possible to rely on the fact that the caretaker will not want to lose his or her position, as long as the family member in question is elderly or very ill.