Labor leader: Why should I take part in a crybaby campaign?

Labor Chairman Avi Gabbay on Thursday morning explained that he will not participate in the negative campaign against Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid.

He also denied lying when he said two weeks ago that he was not operating an anti-Lapid Facebook page.

"I don't operate it- other people do it for me," he told Army Radio. "I honestly don't get into these things. He came out with a campaign that people are spreading fake news against him. There's no fake news here."

"I said I don't deal with this, I took the best people in Israel in order to expose Lapid's lies. Why should I have to take part in his crybaby campaign? People attack him a bit, so he runs...to make an article out of it. You want to be a leader, deal with it."

Previously, Lapid had claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's supporters "did not stop putting out fake news" against him, and that "the Zionist Union put more than a bit of money" into similar efforts.

Gabbay's Labor party is one of three parties in the Zionist Union. The other two are MK Tzipi Livni's Hatnuah party, and the Green Movement.