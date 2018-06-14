'I wanted to feel that I am a part of the Israeli people'

New Jersey native who became a lone soldier founds organization to help former lone soldiers readjust to civilian life.

Arutz Sheva spoke to Ari Abramowitz, a native of Monsey, New York who joined the IDF and founded Nivut, an organization which helps former IDF soldiers readjust to civilian life.

"I came to Israel in 2008 to be in Yeshiva, and after that I went and was in Sderot for Shabbat and there were 11 rockets that fell," he said.

"That's when I realized I have to be able to go and help out Am Yisrael (the people of Israel)."

When asked why he was willing to give up the 'good life' in America to serve in the Israeli army, Abramowitz said that "the reason why I'm here is to be part of Am Yisrael, to be able to help out."

Although he completed his army service, Abramowitz continues to volunteer whenever his unit gets called up for reserve duty.

Abramowitz also founded the Nivut organization, which helps lone soldiers adjust to civilian life in Israel after the completion of their army service. "It's kind of like life-coaching, almost, on a big scale. But everyone is able to be part of it and to be leaders together."

"Nivut means to navigate in Hebrew," he explained.