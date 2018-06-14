'Difficult part of negotiations begins in month'

Former CIA Korea expert says Kim and Trump's statement was non-committal; 'Hard to believe Kim will give up prison camps'.

Former CIA Korea expert Dr. Su Mei Terry said on Fox News that the joint statement by Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump was "aspirational" and contained no real content.

According to her, there was not even a commitment from North Korea to destroy its nuclear weapons program as "denuclearization" is defined in the West.

Terry said Kim tried to pay tribute to President Trump at the summit, which was expressed in the formal language he used and his body language lacking "attitude". However, she made it clear that the difficult part of contacts with North Korea will begin in about a month when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton travel to North Korea and begin negotiating details of the agreement.

The summit was a success for Kim, Terry said. It made him look like a "normal leader", and "we all forgot" that he had recently killed his stepbrother with nerve gas, that he murdered his uncle, and that he was holding 200,000 people in gulags.

צילום: iStock Kim Il-Sung Square, Pyongyang North Korea

Terry estimated Kim would want to improve his country's economy but expressed great doubt about the possibility of significantly improving the human rights situation in his country. "I'm very skeptical about the possibility he'd just open the detention camps," she said.

She recalled that in the mid-1990s, when the country suffered a famine, North Korea spent $800 million on a mausoleum for Kim Il Sung, even though the leaders saw their people starving to death.

Terry said in her opinion, North Korea could have "given us more" at the summit - and yet what was achieved represents only an improvement over the previous belligerent discourse.