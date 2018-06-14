Prayer expedition to help childless couples

Prayer expedition with rabbis' participation held at graves of righteous in Ukraine for barren couples.

A prayer expedition with rabbis' participation was held at the graves of the righteous in Ukraine to benefit childless couples.

The journey was organized by management of the Pri Chaim organization that assists in providing counseling to childless couples headed by Rabbi Moshe Schlesinger.

The rabbis visited the graves of the Baal Shem Tov, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev, the righteous men buried in the Zhitomir cemetery, and others.

Pri Chaim organization President Rabbi Moshe Schlesinger said, "We came back from the expedition with renewed strength to advance our activities for the benefit of couples with difficulty having children. May we soon be blessed to hear good news and salvation from among the families and all the donors and supporters of Pri Chaim's holy work."