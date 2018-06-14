Chaos at the Kotel

Provocation at the Western Wall. Women from the group “Women of the Wall” managed to infiltrate the women's gallery this morning, causing a commotion.



The Western Wall Heritage Foundation reported that today, on (the first day of the new Hebrew month) Rosh Chodesh Tammuz, a mass prayer was held for Orthodox men and women alongside Women of the Wall at the Kotel (Western Wall).



"Despite the desire of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the police to separate the groups, this group chose to integrate with the Orthodox women and thus created a riot and a controversy contrary to the directives of the Ministry of Justice."

"Senior officials from the Ministry of Justice were also present at the Western Wall plaza in order to closely monitor the events at the Western Wall and witnessed a blatant violation of rules and guidelines by Women of the Wall, a day after they had received a further warning in writing from the Deputy Attorney General regarding the intention to take measures against them if they violated guidelines.



“Unfortunately, this morning too, the Women of the Wall came to the women's square and created provocations and violated public order during a mass prayer on Rosh Chodesh Tammuz. "

"We will protest against this behavior and in the coming days a joint meeting will be held between the state officials qualified for decision-making. Likewise, measures against those who acted against this group in violation of procedures will be assessed."

Last week, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ordered the Women of the Wall to pray only in the special area designated by the police and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The order was given following a petition by the Foundation and the police in response to disturbances which took place on Rosh Chodesh in recent months.