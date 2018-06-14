Press secretary slams report she intends to step down

'Does CBS know something I don't about my plans?'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders refuted a report on CBS that she was planning to leave her job by the end of the year.

On Wednesday night, CBS, citing White House sources, ran a story claiming that Sanders and Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah were planning to step down.

Several hours later, however, Sanders hit back at the report in a Tweet, asking rhetorically whether CBS knew something about her future that she didn’t.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me.”

“I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS.”