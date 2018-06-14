The Aliyah Team looks at the basic question as to where to live in Israel to match one’s lifestyle.
In particular, the question of living in a built up town rather than a more countryside setting is discussed.
Tags:Aliyah Time
Coming to Israel? Would you prefer town or countryside?
What are the pros and cons about where to live in Israel?
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff, 14/06/18 06:44
Participants at the Mega Aliyah Fair in New York
Shahar Azran
