Gender investment: Why men and women invest differently?

Suze Orman, one of America's most recognized personal finance experts, and Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and financial advisor, discuss why men and women have different financial priorities.

Suze shares her observations of female investing methods versus male investing methods. Are your self-worth and net-worth connected? Listen to learn how you can break the cycle and use money as a tool for increased security.



The difference between a bank and a brokerage (investing) firm: Doug explains that invested money isn't the same as a bank account and that not all brokerage firms offer the same services. Tune in to find out how to make the most out of your relationship with your brokerage firm. The link to download a free toolkit to learn more about opening a U.S. brokerage account from overseas is in the show notes of today's episode on The Goldstein on Gelt Show's website.