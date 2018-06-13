Clash between defense establishment and Knesset committee?

Defense Minister reportedly orders army officials not to appear before Knesset committee which summoned them to discuss security threat.

In recent days, an exceptional confrontation has been taking place in which the defense establishment is boycotting secret discussions in the Knesset that warn of a significant security risk, according to a report by News 2 Wednesday evening.

According to the report, MKs Ofer Shelah and Amram Barlev, who head two secret subcommittees of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, have expressed concerns about what is defined as "a sensitive security issue related to the IDF's preparedness for the next war on the northern front."

The two committees have recently been trying to summon a senior officer and other bodies to discuss the matter, but the defense minister ordered the army not to appear for discussion, explaining that the issue is still being discussed internally.

MK Barlev sent a letter to the Knesset speaker complaining about the army's failure to report on the sensitive issue. In the wake of the letter, Knesset Speaker Edelstein also convened a meeting with Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Avi Dichter and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, but nothing came of the meeting.

The defense minister said in response to the report: " Liberman is acting according to the procedures that have always existed, and the leak that came from the place that is supposed to be the holy of holies of the guardians of secrets is just another reason for the caution that the defense minister must take."