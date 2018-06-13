Jewish Home's revenge on Kahlon

Jewish Home Faction Chair MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli announced on Wednesday evening to coalition chairman MK Dudi Amsalem that Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel filed an appeal against MK Rachel Azaria's financial services supervision law in response to an appeal filed by Finance Minister Kahlon against a law by Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich.

MK Mualem-Refaeli clarified to the coalition chairman that with the appeal the coalition must vote MK Azaria's law.

"The bill passed a preliminary reading before the appeal was submitted, and I therefore call on the Coalition's attention to the fact that from now on, as is customary in these situations, the coalition's position should be against [the bill]," Mualem-Refaeli.

Earlier, Minister Kahlon filed an appeal against on the subject of national service (sherut le’umi).

Kahlon's appeal was the first act of its kind taken within the coalition.

Smotrich’s bill to amend the Mandatory Tenders Law would establish that national service tenders will remain in the hands of the various government ministries, contrary to the accountant general's proposal to consolidate them into a single tender.