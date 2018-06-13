Netanyahu: Will I get an apology?

PM wonders whether MK Yair Lapid and ex-Minister Moshe Yaalon will apologize for their accusations against him over the Submarine Affair.

Prime Minister Netanyahu posted a message this evening, Wednesday, to his Facebook page, in which he answered his detractors over the Submarine Affair.

“For two long months we heard all sorts of imaginary stories about me, and saw all sorts of pictures showing me walking up and down submarines, as if I had made decisions out of foreign considerations,” he wrote.

“Yesterday, it was clarified completely that my considerations in the matter of the submarines and sailing vessels were completely pertinent and, as always, on behalf of the security of Israel.”

Netanyahu wondered if he would now receive apologies from all those who blamed him in various forms. “Now, I would expect to hear an apology from media outlets and politicians like Lapid and 'Boogie' Yaalon. They haven’t done so until now. But, as they say, the air got let out of the balloon, and it will ultimately get let out of all the other balloons. Will they apologize then? Doubtful, but one can hope.”