All those arrested in Netiv Ha'avot released

Courts in Petah Tikva and Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon ordered the release of all protestors against the evacuation of houses in the Nativ Ha’avot neighborhood of Gush Etzion.



Three detainees were brought to the Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem, two of whom were released in the morning by agreeing that they would stay away from the neighborhood for seven days and sign an obligation. Another minor was released Wednesday night under restrictive conditions.



Three more detainees were brought before the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court, and were later released under restrictions.

Attorney Adi Kedar, who represented the minors in the Petach Tikvah court, said: "Israel Police, with complete insensitivity, leaves two very young (female) minors and another young man who has never been in custody under arrest for a whole night, and then the court releases them almost unconditionally. This is scandalous behavior that can cause minors and severe damage. "



"The state has to do some self-examination, especially when it comes to a quiet protest over an evacuation that passed quietly and that ended, and certainly not an event that justifies the imposition of strict restrictive conditions," Kedar said.