'FIFA should give Rajoub a red card'

Minister of Culture and Sports MK Miri Regev spoke on Wednesday in the Knesset and responded to FIFA's decision to open disciplinary proceedings against Palestinian Football Association (PFA) President Jibril Rajoub due to his verbal incitement prior to the planned friendly match with the Argentinian national soccer team.

"I hope that at the end of the disciplinary process, FIFA will send a red card to Rajoub and send him home. There is no room for terrorists who use their role as a political tool and who call for delegitimization against the State of Israel," Regev said.

"Rajoub turned the sports field into a battlefield and conducted a coordinated and orchestrated campaign of threats and incitement and sending messengers who demonstrated with Argentina's blood-stained shirts and the burning of the shirts outside the training facility and hotel rooms of the Argentina team.

"I would like to thank the Foreign Ministry and Ofer Eini, chairman of the Football Association, who, following the petition to the FIFA institutions, decided to open disciplinary proceedings against him and to reject his subversive attempts to oust Israel from FIFA by 82%," Regev concluded.