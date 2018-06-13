Report: Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

2 members of Norway's governing party nominate US president for Nobel Peace Prize for negotiations with North Korea.

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

According to NRK, two members of Norway’s governing Progress Party nominated the US President in recognition of his efforts to secure and agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

“What’s going on now is historic,” Progress Party member Per-Willy Amundsen told NRK. “A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must of course do what we can to help this process bring good results.”

Should the Nobel Committee accept Trump's nomination, he will be eligible to receive the Nobel Prize next year.

President Trump met yesterday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a historic summit in Singapore. The two leaders signed an agreement which the president stated that Kim had agreed to the complete denuclearization of the entire Korean Peninsula.