Trump: There's no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea

US Pres. Trump announces meeting with North Korea's Kim was a 'positive experience,' says everyone can feel 'much safer' than before.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.

"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office," he tweeted.

"There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.

"Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!"

Trump met with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, agreeing that in the future, both leaders would visit each others' countries.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency said, "Kim Jong Un and Trump had the shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."