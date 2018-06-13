Trump: Robert De Niro is a 'very low IQ individual'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening slammed Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, saying he needs to "wake up."

In a tweet, Trump wrote, "Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.'"

"I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!"

At a recent performance, De Niro recently used foul language to describe Trump, saying, "I’m going to say this, f— Trump" and later adding: "It’s no longer just down with Trump, it’s f— Trump.

De Niro's statements about Trump are not new: In October 2016, De Niro called Trump "blatantly stupid" and said, "He’s a punk, a dog, he’s a pig."

"I'd like to punch him in the face."