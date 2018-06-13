'Israel has right to determine its capital'

Although Bulgarian PM says Jerusalem can be recognized as Israel's capital, he emphasizes he won't transfer his country's embassy there.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov spoke at a conference of the American Jewish Committee at Binyanei Hauma in Jerusalem last night.



According to Borisov, "Israel is a unique country and I appreciate the innovative, advanced, and digital Israel. The relationship between Israel and Bulgaria is strong. The history of the Jews isn't 'just history', it teaches a lesson that mustn't be forgotten."



He added that "our mission today is to prevent anti-Semitism and promote mutual respect, and we're proud of the small and strong community of Bulgarian Jews who are an integral part of Bulgarian society."



He referred to the issue of recognition of Jerusalem. "Despite the decision by US President Donald Trump to move the embassy to Jerusalem, Bulgaria believes that Jerusalem is a holy place for the three religions. We believe that Israel has the right to decide its capital city, and yet Bulgaria believes that this process should happen alongside actions for peace."