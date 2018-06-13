Ontario's premier-elect promises to stop Al-Quds Day events

Premier-elect Doug Ford promises that 'events like Al-Quds Day' will 'no longer be part of the landscape in Ontario.'

Ontario's premier-elect, Doug Ford responded to Toronto's Al-Quds Day event, which called for the elimination of Israel and expressed support for the Palestinian Authority (PA).

"Our government will take action to ensure that events like Al Quds Day, which calls for the killing of an entire civilian population in Israel, are no longer part of the landscape in Ontario," Ford tweeted.

In addition, B'nai Brith Canada has filed a complaint with Toronto police, demanding that "the City of Toronto not give preferential treatment to hatemongers, while law-abiding cultural and religious groups pay significant fees for the use of public space."

At the Saturday event sheikh Shafig Huda emphasized the Muslim and PA goal of destroying the State of Israel and Zionism.

"We pray to the Creator and to the Almighty. A day will come when we will see justice throughout the world, the eradication of the... powers, such as the American empire, such as the Israelis and Zionists," said Huda, who works with the Islamic Humanitarian Service in Kitchener, Ontario.

"We will see a day coming, G-d willing in our lifetime, where this empire, the Zionist empire, the American empire, will be down in the dustbins of history, G-d willing."