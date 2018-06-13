Muslim cleric in Toronto: Zionists should be eradicated

The annual Al-Quds Day rally held in Toronto this past Saturday once again turned into a platform for incitement against Israel.

Sheikh Shafiq Hudda, director of the Islamic Humanitarian Service in Kitchener, Ontario, said during the rally that a day will come when we will see "the eradication of the unjust powers, such as the American empire, such as the Israeli Zionists."

He challenged the IDF to enter Gaza and "fight like men, not cowards," saying, "You will leave in body bags."

Hudda’s comments were documented by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"More than any other nation on the face of this earth, the Zionist entity of Israel has been condemned by the United Nations, by human rights organizations, by any believer of justice and love of humanity,” he said.

“Why, you're saying that it's anti-Semitism? It's anti-Judaism? Then I would say why are my Jewish brothers and sisters here today and every year? It's not a matter of Semitism or anti-Semitism, it’s a matter that the government of Israel, the state of Israel has committed acts that no other country and no other nation, no other entity has committed. Against innocents, against children, against the vulnerable, against the elderly. You will see them, everywhere around you. Those who are the most vulnerable get attacked by the Zionist. Why? If you are not cowards, if you are brave, send your army into Palestine. Why bomb, why send missiles, and aerial bombardments? Start fighting solider to soldier, face to face. We know you can't do that, because you are cowards. You're afraid, because you will leave in body bags,” charged Hudda.

"The same body bags that you have caused for the Palestinians, your army, the Israeli Defense forces will leave from Palestine in those same body bags. Come forward, we challenge you, we challenge the Israeli Defense Force. Fight like men, not cowards. Cowards will bomb babies, destroy homes, uproot trees, cause economic desecration,” he continued.

Hudda further said he is “praying for a day to come in our lifetime, where we won't need the Al-Quds rally because Palestine will be free. Oppression will be eradicated, injustice will end, that’s the day we pray for.”

“We pray to the creator and to the almighty, a day will come when we see justice throughout the world. The eradication of the unjust powers such as the American empire, such as the Israeli Zionists,” he continued. “And the same way that we saw the British Empire wither away, the sun never set on it... the sun sets on it. We will see a day coming inshallah, God willing in our lifetime, where this empire, the Zionist empire, the American empire will be down in the dustbins of history inshallah God willing."

Al-Quds Day is an annual event created by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomenei. During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

During a 2013 Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto, one of the speakers called for Israelis to be killed. Video footage uploaded to YouTube showed the speaker, Elias Hazineh, saying at the rally, "We have to give them an ultimatum. You have to leave Jerusalem. You have to leave Palestine.”

Another speaker at the same rally attacked the Ontario Parliament’s decision not to allow the rally outside the parliament building, saying that the area had “become a Zionist occupied territory.”

In last year’s rally, a Toronto cleric said that Israel and Zionism should be eliminated. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) later urged the Toronto Police to charge the imam with hate speech.