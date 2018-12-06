Likud party responds to Yesh Atid Chairman's criticism of PM, who testified today in Submarine Affair. 'How can you believe a word he says?'

Likud responded to the criticism voiced by Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who testified today, Tuesday, in the submarine affair.

"When will Lapid apologize for his lies that Likud financed an unofficial campaign against him on Facebook, after it was revealed that it was a campaign that was actually waged by [Zionist Union Chairman] Avi Gabbay? When will Lapid apologize for his lies in the submarine affair, after it was again made clear today conclusively that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not a suspect at all in the issue?"

"How can you believe a word that comes out of Yair Lapid's mouth?"

Earlier, Lapid referred to the testimony given by the prime minister for six hours.

"Now that Netanyahu testified in the submarine affair, the time has come to explain why he authorized the Germans to sell advanced submarines to Egypt," Lapid said. "Who requested this of him and why?"