'Destruction unacceptable- their will be an answer'

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein visited the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood on Tuesday evening, where security forces continue to prepare for the evacuation of the last house that has yet to be evacuated.

Edelstein set up a mezuzah in the temporary home of the Yehezkeli family, who had been evacuated earlier from their home.





"It is unnecessary for the families and the children, and it is a pity that we have to reach this situation," said Edelstein, "who will look for false petitioners and run to the High Court to move a house a few meters. We will receive in response regular settlements and legalize them. This is the message that comes from here," Edelstein said.

Hundreds of police officers and border policemen have been demolishing 15 homes in Netiv Ha'avot over the course of the day.

A group of teenagers have barricaded themselves on the roof of the final house, the home of the Barlev family.

Three Border Police officers have reportedly been injured in clashes in Netiv Ha'avot.





