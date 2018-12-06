2 new Arabic radio stations

The Second Authority for Television and Radio approved Tuesday the tender for the creation of two new radio stations to serve the Arabic-speaking population.

There is currently only one radio station which serves the Arabic sector in Israel, Radio Ashams, which will complete its broadcasts in July, 2019.

According to the terms of the tender, the stations are intended to be Israeli radio stations in Arabic, broadcasting on current affairs, culture and other matters of the day with affect Arab society in Israel.

Chairman of the Second Authority Yulia Shamalov Berkowitz stated that "the tender, which has not been implemented for nearly four years, is now underway. I hope that the stations that will be chosen will allow a variety of opinions and content to be heard on subjects that interest the Arab public in Israel."

"I view the publication of the tender as part of a series of measures to restore confidence in the media from the Arab population in Israel," added Shamlov Berkowitz.