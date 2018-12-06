Shin Bet: Stabbing attack in Afula was terrorism

Israel's internal security agency confirms that stabbing attack which left 18-year-old girl seriously wounded was act of terror.

A stabbing attack in northern Israel which left one Israeli teen seriously wounded on Monday as an act of terror, Israeli security officials confirmed Tuesday.

On Monday at around noon, a man in his 20s, later identified as a resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin, repeatedly stabbed 18-year-old Shuva Malka at the entrance to the Aroma café in Afula.

The attack left Malka seriously wounded, while police managed to locate, shoot, and neutralize the terrorist, identified as Nur a-Din Shinawi.

Officials from Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, said Tuesday afternoon that they had confirmed suspicions the incident was an act of terrorism, committed for nationalistic reasons.

Earlier on Tuesday, hospital officials said Malka’s condition had stabilized, though she remains in serious condition at HaEmek Medical Center’s intensive care unit.

Malka was initially listed in very serious condition after the stabbing attack Monday.

Shinawi, who was shot in the leg before his capture, is also in the hospital for treatment. The Nazareth Magistrate’s Court is expected to extend his arrest at a hearing, in absentia, later on Tuesday.