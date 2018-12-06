4 child hostages murdered in Florida

Gunman who shot police officer before taking 4 kids hostage murders children, turns gun on himself.

Four children were killed after being taken hostage by a gunman in Orlando, Florida Monday night.

The 35-year-old gunman shot an officer earlier on Monday, after police responded to a domestic incident at an Orlando apartment complex.

When police showed up at the gunman’s apartment, the shooter, identified as Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., opened fire on the officers, leaving one, Kevin Valencia, in critical condition.

Doctors say they Valencia is expected to survive.

Lindsey then took four children hostage, including two of his own children and two of his girlfriend’s. The children ranged in age from one-year-old to 11. Lindsey has a long history of criminal behavior, the New York Post reported, including convictions for arson, theft, and battery.

The hostage situation led to a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, who struggled to communicate with Lindsey due to his poor cell phone reception. Police at one point offered to give Lindsey a different phone to open up a clear channel of communication.

After additional shots were fired and police discovered that one of the children had been killed, officers entered the apartment at just after 9:00 p.m. local time in a bid to rescue the three remaining hostages.

Upon their entry into the apartment, however, officers found that all four children had been killed before Lindsey shot and killed himself.