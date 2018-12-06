Condition of 18-year-old terror victim stabilizes

Student at Beit El school who was stabbed by PA terrorist Monday in stable condition, hospital says.

An 18-year-old Israeli woman who was stabbed multiple times by a Palestinian Authority terrorist is in serious but stable condition, doctors said Tuesday.

At approximately 12 p.m. Monday, a terrorist stabbed Migdal HaEmek resident Shuva Malka near the entrance to the Aroma café in the northern Israeli city of Afula.

The terrorist, later identified as Nur a-Din Shinawi, a resident of the PA-controlled city of Jenin, was shot and neutralized by police before being taken into custody.

On Tuesday, hospital officials reported that Malka, who had been rushed to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula in serious condition Monday, had stabilized. She remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Malka was initially listed in very serious condition after the stabbing attack Monday.

Shinawi, who was shot in the leg before his capture, is also in the hospital for treatment. The Nazareth Magistrate’s Court is expected to extend his arrest at a hearing, in absentia, later on Tuesday.