Knesset approves egg quotas in Judea and Samaria

Bill will allow for first time quota transfers between Judea and Samaria residents and non-residents.

The Knesset plenum approved last night in second and third reading the Poultry Industry Law to normalize egg quotas in Judea and Samaria.



The purpose of the main amendment to the law was to enable transferring quotas between personal quota holders living outside Judea or Samaria allotted to him by law, and a personal quota holder who resides in a local council in Judea or Samaria.



Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel explained that "There can't be different laws for citizens in different areas of the country regarding the poultry industry. There can't be separate quotas for Judea and Samaria, and separate quotas for citizens not living in Judea and Samaria. We continue to lead to normalization in the area."

To date, the law has regulated, among other things, the authority of the Agriculture and Rural Development Minister to annually determine regulations for a national production and egg marketing quota and principles for establishing individual quotas for producing and marketing eggs.

The law further states that a personal quota may be transferred in whole or in part from one quota holder to another. To this day, residents of Judea and Samaria cannot sell egg quotas to residents not living in Judea and Samaria. Minister Ariel has now changed this through a bill led by MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home).