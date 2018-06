Singing in home before eviction Netiv Ha'avot prepares for eviction. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Eliran Aharon Singing before destruction Security forces prepare to demolish the buildings in the Nativ Ha'avot neighborhood of Elazar in Gush Etzion, following a Supreme Court decision in December 2016 ordering the neighborhood's demolition after a disputed strip of land was found to run through it.













top