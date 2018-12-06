Senior Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

President tweets news of Larry Kudlow's heart attack from Singapore, just moments before historic first meeting with North Korean leader.

President Donald Trump’s senior economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, suffered a heard attack Monday night, and has been evacuated to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment.

The president broke the news of Kudlow’s heart attack with a tweet from Singapore early Tuesday morning.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Kudlow suffered a “very mild heart attack” and was “doing well.

"Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery," Sanders added.

Kudlow, 70, was tapped earlier this year to replace Gary Cohn as Director of the National Economic Council. In 2016, Kudlow served as an unofficial economic adviser to the Trump presidential campaign.

Kudlow, was raised in a Jewish family but converted to Catholicism in the 1990s, was born and raised in Englewood, New Jersey. He graduated from University of Rochester in Rochester, New York with a degree in history in 1969.

In 1971, Kudlow attended Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, where he studied politics and economics. He left before completing his master's degree.