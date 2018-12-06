Shaked: Netiv Ha'avot demolition is totally unnecessary

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) said Monday evening at a protest rally against the demolition of homes in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood in Gush Etzion that the planned demolition is "totally unnecessary."

"This stems from a serious mistake: It began with a mistaken state response that was given a few years ago, this was corrected. It ends with a mistaken ruling by the Supreme Court. The news is that this is where it ends. In the last three years, we have changed the discourse: Instead of asking 'when do we evict?', today we ask ‘how do we regulate?’” said Shaked.

"For every home that is demolished, we build dozens of new homes. Tomorrow we will inaugurate the new neighborhood here, and we are now in the process of approving hundreds of housing units. From here we are all going to say to the extreme leftist organizations: Thank you. You are helping to build the communities in Judea and Samaria,” she continued.

"From this destruction we are going to build and promote the construction of hundreds of housing units - this is our message from this day," concluded Shaked.