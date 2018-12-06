Arabs who vandalized memorial for terror victim arrested

Soldiers from the IDF’s Commando Brigade, aided by a team from the Nitzan Battalion, arrested this week two Arabs suspected of vandalizing the monument in memory of Danny Gonen, who was murdered in a terrorist attack near the Binyamin region town of Dolev in 2015.

The memorial has been vandalized several times in recent years, most recently earlier this week.

The fighters from the Binyamin Brigade also arrested two other Arabs who planned to steal a vehicle near the site of the memorial. A force from the Nitzan Battalion identified a vehicle with three Arabs which arrived in the area.

When the Arabs approached an Israeli vehicle that was parked at the scene, the fighters called in a force from the Egoz Unit who were nearby. The Egoz Unit fighters caught two of the three suspects, thus preventing the vehicle from being stolen.

Gonen’s murder took place as he was hiking with a friend near Dolev and stopped to help out a passing Arab asked who asked for water. The Arab then shot Gonen and attempted to shoot his friend, Netanel Hadad, who was wounded in the attack.

In January of 2017, an Israeli military court sentenced the terrorist who murdered Gonen to two life terms.

The terrorist, Mohammad Abu Shahin, was also convicted of 13 counts of attempted murder for a series of shootings between April 2014 and July 2015 targeting Israeli civilians and security forces.