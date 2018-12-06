Iran to North Korea: Beware of Trump

Iran says North Korea should be cautious ahead of Kim-Trump summit because the U.S. leaves treaties.

Ahead of the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Iran on Monday urged North Korea to be cautious, reported The Associated Press.

Bahram Ghasemi, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, said Pyongyang should enter the gathering with “awareness” because the United States, he claimed, has a reputation for “quitting treaties and violating their commitments.”

He added that Iran viewed Trump and the United States with "great pessimism", according to AP.

The remarks come in the wake of Trump’s withdrawal last month from the 2015 deal signed between Iran and world powers.

as Trump prepares to gather with Kim on Tuesday for a historic summit in Singapore that will mark the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

Since then, Washington has imposed sanctions on five Iranians with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. It also sanctioned Iran’s central bank governor and an Iraq-based bank for “moving millions of dollars” for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard.

Another round of sanctions targeted several Iranian and Turkish companies and a number of aircraft.

Tuesday’s meeting between Trump and Kim is slated to focus on Pyongyang’s nuclear program and the U.S. demand that it denuclearize.