Netiv Ha’avot braces for demolition

Josh Hasten talks about the injustice done to the residents who will have to leave their homes.

Josh Hasten discusses the eviction of 15 Jewish families from their homes in the Netiv Ha’avot neighborhood of Elazar, Gush Etzion, set to take place on Tuesday.

Israel’s High Court ruled that parts of the homes were “possibly” located on private Arab land, and while no proof of ownership was established, the homes are slated to be demolished later this week.

Also on the show, Hamas continues to riot along the Gaza border, while at the same time the IDF discovered and demolished the first known underwater terror tunnel, which was to be used by Hamas in a future attack.