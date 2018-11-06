First official meeting at the Jerusalem embassy

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen meets Interna; Security Gilad Erdan at the new US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Internal Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan met Monday at the US Embassy in Jerusalem with US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

The meeting between Minister Erdan and Secretary Nielsen is the first meeting of high-ranking officials from both countries to take place at the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

Nielsen arrived in Israel to attend the International Conference of Internal Security Ministers initiated by Minister Erdan and to open tomorrow in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, Ministers Ardan and Nielsen discussed the importance of the International Ministerial Forum on Combating Terrorism, which will be held in Jerusalem and in the common ways to combat the only terrorism.

Minister Erdan presented the minister with the need to demand from the social networks to take responsibility for publications supporting terrorism and spreading incitement, and his desire to promote a binding international standard that would impose responsibility on internet companies to remove inciting content.