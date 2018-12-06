Recruitment recommendations include economic sanctions

Joint Defense Ministry and IDF committee recommends new recruitment targets, gradually increasing number of those serving in haredi sector.

The committee to examine haredi recruitment, which is part of the Defense Ministry and the IDF, published its recommendations today.

Recommendations include new recruitment targets for the IDF and National Service, a gradual increase in the number of soldiers, significant economic sanctions for not fulfilling recruitment goals, and promoting advancement and benefits for all soldiers.

The committee was appointed by the Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman with the aim of formulating "a viable, achievable, and relevant arrangement consistent with the IDF's needs as a national and equal army".

The committee was also required to present a draft that would receive the broad agreement required for its anchoring in legislation.

The committee was headed by Attorney General Itai Ofir, the Military Advocate General, the Chief Rabbi of the IDF, and the Head of the Social Security Division at the Defense Ministry.

Over the past few weeks the committee met with military officials, government officials, rabbis, and other public figures.

The committee's recommendations were unanimously approved by the Chief of Staff and Defense Minister on the basis of which a memorandum of law was prepared for public comment prior to being brought for government and Knesset approval. The aim is to complete the legislative process by the end of this summer's session.

A statement published by the committee said "the number of recruits to the IDF has doubled in the past decade. Efforts must be continued and the number of those serving in the IDF and National Service should be gradually increased.

"The move is in line with processes taking place in the haredi sector, and the proposal is to build a multi-year plan that will enable them to deepen and mature and concurrently mobilize in ever-increasing numbers," the committee said.

The committee determined that "the principle of recruitment for all is a supreme value and is essential for maintaining the IDF as a state army."

It noted that "the IDF needs enlisted members of the haredi community and the ability to absorb them in an optimal manner for the IDF, in a manner that contributes to their future employment in the economy."

The committee defined new recruitment targets, which would lead to a gradual annual increase in the number of those serving, and recommended that legislation establish significant economic sanctions for yeshivas not meeting recruitment targets. The recommendations also stated that failure to meet 85% of the draft goals for three consecutive years would lead to cancellation of the amendment to the law. For this purpose, it was recommended that the IDF and the National Service add service tracks suited to the haredi public that will advance integration into employment.

In addition, benefits and bonuses will be provided to all those who serve "to reduce inequality".

In addition, the committee recommended administrative sanctions against deserters and draft evaders.