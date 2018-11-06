'Kotel belongs to everyone, even Christians'

Labor Party Chairman Avi Gabbay spoke Monday evening at a conference of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and addressed the controversies surrounding the Western Wall.

"There are haredi Jews, Orthodox, Reform, Conservatives, and also Christians here. We are all brothers, and the Kotel belongs to all of us equally," Gabbay said. "If I am chosen as Prime Minister, I will implement the Western Wall Deal as previously agreed upon."

Gabbay also addressed the security situation on the Gaza border. "We know how the situation looks in the foreign media. It is not a situation that can be easily explained, but I support an aggressive response to every terrorist act, in order to prevent the next round of warfare in Israel."

He added that "Palestinian incitement must stop immediately, and I believe that peace will ensure Israel's security over time and that Israel will not only be part of the Middle East, it will lead the Middle East with vision, courage and leadership."