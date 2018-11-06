Bnei Akiva yeshivas head and religious Zionist leader Rabbi Chaim Drukman came out today with his first and statement regarding GSS interrogations of the Duma affair detainees.

"I'm shocked and hurt and ashamed of the torture the Shin Bet used in interrogating the youths, including minors," says the rabbi. "Confessions as a result of such interrogations aren't even worth a penny. Who gives backing to such cruelty?!"

Rabbi Drukman transferred the video to Honenu legal aid organization Chairman Shmuel (Zangi) Medad, and asked that the video be widely disseminated, after giving much thought to the subject.

The Central District Attorney's Office recently informed the court it was waiving the defendant's confessions from interrogations in which "special means" were used, referring to torture.

Dozens of city rabbis, yeshiva rabbis, and yeshiva heads wrote to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, demanding that the legal process in the Duma case be stopped and that a commission of inquiry be established.

Attorney Zion Amir, who represented the minor in the case, said during the mini-trial that he hopes the facts and testimonies given by Shin Bet agents will be revealed: "The public would be shocked by how deep an investigation was conducted against a young minor who was not charged with murder; he was charged with connection to murder but not murder. In some way, an investigation was conducted, which consisted entirely of threats and the use of violent means in all forms and in all kinds of ways. This shocks the mind; it's impossible to accept an investigation conducted in such a manner in a democratic society. I very much hope the court will eventually have a say on these essential issues."