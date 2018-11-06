US delegation to North Korea: Pompeo, Kelley, Bolton, Sanders

The White House says "discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected."



In an official statement, the White House said that "President Donald J. Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m.

"Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch.



"The United States delegation at tomorrow’s expanded bilateral meeting will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Ambassador Sung Kim, and National Security Council Senior Director for Asia Matt Pottinger will join for the working lunch."