Lapid: Netanyahu's job is to give in

Yesh Atid chairman calls on haredi parties to refuse extra funding if it comes at the expense of children with disabilities.

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid on Monday afternoon slammed the Israeli government's policies and its decision to add to the haredi parties' budgets.

"Quietly, very quietly, in complete secrecy, so that we don't notice, the government decided to give the haredi parties an additional 550 million shekels, and to give the Ministry of Religious Services an additional 200 million shekel," he said.

"And that's after the government approved the largest-ever budget for the haredim.

"They're also deducting... They're deducting 60 million shekel from the department which deals with those who have developmental and mental handicaps, 14.5 million shekel from the budget for youth at risk, 98 million shekel from the budget for daycares for [the children of] working parents.

"The Prime Minister doesn't care, because there's no reason. He gives in to everything with the haredi parties. He gives in unconditionally, and his job is to give in. This time, I turn specifically to the haredi parties: For once - one time - don't look only at your own sector. For once, say that you represent Jewish values, not just sector values. Say that you will not allow money for married yeshiva students to be taken from the budget for children with disabilities. Say that no yeshiva student in Israel will agree with that because those aren't the values of the Torah world.

"The Prime Minister doesn't care, because he doesn't care about anything anymore. But I am telling the haredi parties: There are those who buy their entire World to Come in a single hour. This may just be your hour. Say that you're not interested in it. It's up to you."