Bulgarian PM to visit Israel

Bulgarian PM Borissov to arrive in Israel for 2-day visit, meeting with Israeli leaders and PA leader Hamdallah.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will arrive in Israel on Tuesday for a two-day visit to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority leader Rami Hamdallah.

Borissov is scheduled to land in Israel on Tuesday afternoon, and speak at Jerusalem's International Convention Center later that evening.

On Wednesday, he will meet with Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union).

Following his meetings, he will visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, meet with the Greek Patriarch, and attend a concert in Tel Aviv.

On Thursday morning, Borissov will visit Ramallah before leaving Israel in the early afternoon.