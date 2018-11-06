Bedouin arrested for attempted arson in Dimona

A 25-year-old Bedouin man was arrested on Monday for on suspicion of attempting twice to set fire to a Dimona business.

The suspect is believed to be a resident of one of the illegal Bedouin settlements scattered along the road leading from Dimona to Be'er Sheva, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Firefighters arriving at the scene extinguished the fires.

The business suffered light damage.

Israel Police have opened an investigation, and the suspect's arrest has been extended. An indictment is expected to be submitted.