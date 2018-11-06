Suspected terror attack in northern Israel

18-year-old woman in serious condition after being stabbed near store in Afula. Stabber neutralized. Suspect is PA Arab.

An Israeli teenager is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times in the northern city of Afula Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred outside of the local Aroma cafe at around noon on Monday.

The 18-year-old woman who was stabbed was treated by MDA emergency first responders dispatched to the scene. Medical teams then evacuated the victim to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula in very serious condition.

Police have opened an investigation into the stabbing incident, and are currently investigating if the attack was in fact terror-related.

"When we arrived at the scene there was a commotion,” said MDA paramedics Shimi Fargi and Nati Liani. “There was a girl, about 18 years of age, sitting on a chair at the entrance to a store. She was conscious, and was suffering from multiple stab wounds in her upper body which were bleeding.”

“We provided life-saving emergency first aid, including stopping the bleeding. She was then evacuated in moderate-to-serious condition to HaEmek Hospital nearby.”

Security forces were deployed to the area and conducted searches for the assailant.

Police later located and shot the attacker in the leg, neutralizing him. Authorities then took the assailant into custody. The suspect has been identified as a resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Jenin in Samaria.